This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Why European giants have 'massive fear' over potential Rodrygo transfer despite Real Madrid star's potential availability Rodrygo Real Madrid Transfers Chelsea LaLiga Premier League Chelsea and other European giants are said to have a "massive fear" over making an approach to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer. Rodrygo linked with Real Madrid exit

Chelsea and others credited with interest

Top sides have "massive fear" over signing him Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below