Massimo Moratti, former Inter president, has recalled how the family company Saras joined the group of businessmen who took over Cagliari, leading the Sardinian club to the Serie A title in 1970, to stop Juventus signing Gigi Riva: "My father did not want Juventus to sign Gigi Riva, whom they had practically bought," he told Il Mattino. "So we, whose hearts were in Sardinia, bought the club in secret within a few days. And Riva did not go to Juventus."
Getty Images Sport
Translated by
Massimo Moratti: "I secretly bought Cagliari to stop Gigi Riva from joining Juventus. In the past they offered me Napoli, but I turned it down because I had Inter"
No to Napoli’s signing
He then recalls being offered Napoli after the club's bankruptcy and restart from Serie C. "A president who was a colleague of mine in Serie A woke me up almost at dawn to tell me it was my great opportunity to invest in the South, to relaunch that historic club. I know that city, those supporters, and they could not deserve a president who did not run a club like Napoli by devoting all his time and every ounce of passion to it. I had Inter and I could not allow myself to be distracted by anything else".
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting