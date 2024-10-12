Inacio Miguel, Reeve Frosler and Gabadinho Mhando, Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo GallantsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Marumo Gallants drop Cufa Cup bombshell - Kaizer Chiefs left without an opponent?

The Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup between Bahlabane ba Ntwa and Amakhosi might not take place.

  • Chiefs and Gallants are set to clash in the Cufa Cup
  • But Gallants are in a dispute with the organisers
  • That throws the game under uncertainty
