Three matches, three points. One win and two defeats, the latest on Sunday at home to Paris FC. Marseille have started the Ligue 1 season with the handbrake on, an inevitable consequence of a summer spent watching and dreaming of reinforcements without any chance of bringing them in. The new signings column still shows a big fat zero, with no fresh faces seen at the Velodrome, and the outlook does not look promising. OM president Stephane Richard has confirmed as much, saying austerity measures will continue in the coming months. It is unavoidable if the club are to stay within the DNCG parameters.
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Marseille’s crisis: sales of their big players, cuts to the wage bill and a table that makes grim reading. The future is not rosy
“The cuts are not over yet”
"Overall, the squad has been trimmed and we have managed to achieve a significant reduction in the wage bill," Richard said. "This is unprecedented in the club's history over such a short period. Negotiations are still ongoing with some players, whom I thank. Some have come forward voluntarily, while others have shown an interest in taking part in this crucial effort, which we have to make so that we can show everything we have achieved at the end of the year ahead of the meeting with the DNCG (French football's financial watchdog). Our trajectory has completely changed compared with the last two seasons. We have not yet reached our goal, that is clear, but everything else we can still do will help our cause, in our case before the DNCG at the end of the year."
Greenwood out, Genesio ‘argues’ over Paixao
Under pressure from the DNCG and European Financial Fair Play regulations, Marseille have committed to cutting their wage bill from €160 million to less than €100 million. They have already reduced it by 30-35%, but that is not enough. OM will keep working to bring it down further and push for transfers that can generate income from sales. In recent years, under Longoria and Benatia, they have taken on more than they could handle, also to satisfy De Zerbi. Now, without the income from Champions League qualification, the lean spell has hit hard.
For now, the bleeding has not stopped: in the summer, key players such as Greenwood, Timber and Rulli left. Aubameyang, Balerdi and Pavard, among others, were stopped at the last minute, for example Paixao and Hojbjerg, for whom Bruno Genesio intervened. OM need to get their accounts in order, but they cannot afford to spend a season in the shadows. The fanbase is demanding and deserves more.
Everything on Gouiri’s shoulders
Much of Marseille's side today is the same one that missed out on top-level European football a few months ago. De Lange, who spent last year as Rulli's understudy, has stepped up to become first choice, while the old guard remain in defence with Emerson Palmieri, Aguerd and Egan Riley. Hojbjerg is still the pillar in midfield, while up front the goals must come from Paixao, Gouiri, who has scored four times in three matches, and Harit, back after his spell at Basaksehir. Plus Faris Moumbagna, last year a complete mystery in Cremona (5 appearances, 88 minutes played, 0 goals). To secure European football, Genesio will have to pull off something close to a miracle: it will be a long time before OM are fighting for the places that matter again. A long time.
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