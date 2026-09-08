Under pressure from the DNCG and European Financial Fair Play regulations, Marseille have committed to cutting their wage bill from €160 million to less than €100 million. They have already reduced it by 30-35%, but that is not enough. OM will keep working to bring it down further and push for transfers that can generate income from sales. In recent years, under Longoria and Benatia, they have taken on more than they could handle, also to satisfy De Zerbi. Now, without the income from Champions League qualification, the lean spell has hit hard.





For now, the bleeding has not stopped: in the summer, key players such as Greenwood, Timber and Rulli left. Aubameyang, Balerdi and Pavard, among others, were stopped at the last minute, for example Paixao and Hojbjerg, for whom Bruno Genesio intervened. OM need to get their accounts in order, but they cannot afford to spend a season in the shadows. The fanbase is demanding and deserves more.