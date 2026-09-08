Under pressure from the DNCG and European Financial Fair Play regulations, Marseille have committed to cutting their wage bill from €160 million to less than €100 million. They have already reduced it by 30-35%, but that is not enough. OM will keep working to bring it down and push through potential transfers to raise money from sales. In recent years, under the Longoria and Benatia management, they have bitten off more than they can chew, also to satisfy De Zerbi. Without the revenue from Champions League qualification, the lean years have suddenly begun.





For now, the haemorrhage has not stopped: in the summer, key players such as Greenwood, Timber and Rulli left. Aubameyang, Balerdi and Pavard were stopped at the last minute, as were Paixao and Hojbjerg, for whom Bruno Genesio intervened. OM do need to balance the books, but they cannot afford to spend a season in the shadows. The fanbase are demanding and deserve more.