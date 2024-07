Chiefs are seemingly under pressure after suffering an embarrassing defeat to Yanga, but the Amakhosi legend thinks it's good to lose at this stage.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chiefs lost to a strong side of Yanaga in the Toyota Cup

Amakhosi had more inexperienced players

They are preparing for a new season under Nabi Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp. Article continues below