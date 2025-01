This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Why Marcus Rashford's Man Utd escape route to Barcelona is blocked as Blaugrana face a familiar transfer problem - explained M. Rashford Barcelona Transfers Manchester United LaLiga Premier League Marcus Rashford's proposed move to Barcelona will not be possible due to the Catalan club's financial constraints.

Catalan giants unsure about Fati's future

