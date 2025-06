This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/ Marcus Rashford Instagram 'Everyday hustle' - Marcus Rashford proves he isn't just relaxing on French Riviera getaway as Man Utd outcast is put through his paces on holiday M. Rashford Manchester United Aston Villa Barcelona Premier League LaLiga Marcus Rashford has demonstrated to fans that he is working hard to stay fit while on holiday, with his future still unknown. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rashford training on holiday

Club future not yet known

Determined to be fit and firing