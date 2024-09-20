Marcelo Allende, Matias Esquivel, Tashreeq Matthews & Arthur Sales - Big spenders Mamelodi Sundowns’ R194 million stars

The Brazilians aren’t shy about spending, with Sporting Director Flemming Berg revealing the significant amounts the club has invested recently.

Berg recently unveiled on the TransferRoom platform that Sundowns splashed a staggering R194 million on four marquee players - Marcelo Allende, Matias Esquivel, Tashreeq Matthews and Arthur Sales.

This hefty spending further showcases how Sundowns consistently flex their financial muscle, cementing their dominance in local football year after year.

Here, GOAL dives into these major signings and evaluates how each player has performed at the club so far.

