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Manuel Neuer's return to the DFB goal is increasingly likely: the Bayern star is reportedly on Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad list

World Cup
M. Neuer
Germany

Neuer is reportedly in the provisional squad that had to be submitted to FIFA by Monday. Is the Bayern goalkeeper finally set for a comeback?

Will Manuel Neuer still make it to the World Cup after all? The FC Bayern Munich goalkeeper has reportedly been included in Julian Nagelsmann's 55-man provisional squad, Sky Sport says. That preliminary list had to be submitted to FIFA by last Monday.

  • Only players in this extended squad can be picked for the World Cup finals, which start on 11 June in the USA, Mexico and Canada, or added later if needed. Nagelsmann will unveil his squad next Thursday.

    Sky Sports reports that the national team manager has met with Neuer in person to discuss a potential comeback for the 40-year-old shot-stopper.


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  • Nagelsmann & ter Stegengetty

    Is ter Stegen's misfortune also Neuer's good fortune?

    Neuer made 124 international appearances for the German national team, won the 2014 World Cup and returned in 2024 after Germany's quarter-final exit against Spain at the home European Championship.

    Since then, there have been repeated calls for the return of the multiple World Goalkeeper of the Year, fuelled not only by his consistently strong performances but also by the ongoing injury woes of his intended successor, Marc-André ter Stegen.

  • Germany Training Session And Press Conference - Blankenhain Training Camp Day 2Getty Images Sport

    Oliver Baumann is competing in both the Nations League and World Cup qualifiers.

    "We've seen in recent matches just what an outstanding goalkeeper Neuer still is, even at 40," Bayern president Herbert Hainer told Sky Sport on Thursday at the Women's DFB Cup final in Cologne. "I'm always delighted when the best players are at the World Cup, but it's a matter between him and Julian Nagelsmann. It's up to the two of them to decide."

    In the March friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana, Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart) and Finn Dahmen (FC Augsburg) formed Germany's goalkeeping trio.

    The 35-year-old Baumann has recently been Nagelsmann's clear first choice, starting in both the Nations League and the successful World Cup qualifiers.

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  • DFB squad: The German national team's next fixtures

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Sunday, 31 May (8.45 pm)

    Germany vs. Finland

    Friendly

    Saturday 6 June (8.30 pm)

    USA vs. Germany

    Friendly

    Sunday, 14 June (7.00 pm)

    Germany vs. Curaçao

    2026 World Cup

    Saturday, 20 June (10 pm)

    Germany vs. Ivory Coast

    2026 World Cup

    Thursday, 25 June (10 pm)

    Ecuador vs. Germany

    2026 World Cup

Friendlies
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Finland crest
Finland
FIN