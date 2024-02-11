‘A manager who gets the job done’ – Why Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney can count on Phil Parkinson during four-match winless run as Wrexham boss is ‘never fazed’

Chris Burton
Parkinson Reynolds McElhenneyGetty
WrexhamLeague TwoBradford City

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney can count on Phil Parkinson, says his former Bradford chairman, as the Wrexham boss is a man “who gets the job done”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Dragons have hit a rare wobble
  • Slipped to fifth in League Two
  • Boss backed to turn things around

Editors' Picks