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‘Manage egos’ - Gareth Bale explains Jose Mourinho’s job at Real Madrid as the Special One inherits ‘Galacticos’ squad featuring Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr & Jude Bellingham
The challenge of the Galacticos
Following a period of internal friction at the club, the focus has shifted to whether the returning Mourinho can find the right balance in a squad packed with individual brilliance.
Speaking to The Athletic about the requirements of the role for Mourinho, Bale noted the importance of veteran leadership in such a high-pressure environment. Bale stated: "At a big club like Madrid, you don’t need to really coach. You need to manage egos. That’s why he’s been so successful at the biggest clubs."
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Mourinho’s psychological warfare
Mourinho, who previously coached Bale during the Welshman’s second stint at Tottenham, is known for a more confrontational style than his Madrid predecessor Alvaro Arbeloa. However, Bale insists that the Portuguese manager's methods are always calculated to extract the maximum performance from his players, regardless of how they are perceived by the public.
Bale explained the "Special One's" approach, saying: "He also has that experience. He only prods to get the best out of you. He’ll try and figure each player out and find whatever it takes to make them tick. Sometimes it might be (prodding) someone in the media, sometimes it might be just putting an arm around them. Jose has been at Madrid, he understands the dynamic and he knows how things work. He’ll be putting a plan together to make that work."
The evolution of the 'Chess Game'
Reflecting on the modern state of football, Bale expressed concerns that the game is becoming increasingly rigid. He believes the individual freedom that allowed him to thrive at Spurs and Madrid is being coached out of the next generation in favour of strict tactical systems, making the sport feel more like a grind than an entertainment spectacle.
“Especially in the last five years, the manager has become a bit more dominant and it’s a bit more of a tactical approach,” Bale said. “Football is not so much an end-to-end game now. It’s more of a chess game than a basketball game, which isn’t as exciting… you don’t see as much (dribbling) and the players don’t do it. Maybe that’s because the managers are telling them but there are still a handful of those players that can get you off your seat, like Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Jr. But maybe there’s just not as many because they’re not allowed to be.”
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Life after the final whistle
Since hanging up his boots at the age of 33, Bale has transitioned into the world of sports investment. Teaming up with Juggernaut Capital Partners, he is looking to launch a $500 million investment vehicle with a specific focus on the "golden era" of women’s sports, citing a desire to create an equal playing field for the next generation of athletes.