Amakhosi supporters are unhappy with the team and are pessimistic ahead of this weekend's matches.

Kaizer Chiefs fans are not comfortable to wear the team's jersey owing to a series of poor results in the ongoing campaign.

The Soweto giants have lost their last three Premier Soccer League games on a trot and on Saturday, they will be playing SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The Glamour Boys faithful hope Pitso Mosimane can join the team and shape them ahead of the 2024/24 campaign.

Here are their thoughts as sampled by GOAL.