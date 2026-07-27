(C)Getty Images
‘Somebody Man Utd have been looking at’ - Red Devils tipped to test ‘resolve’ of Nottingham Forest in bid to prise Player of the Year away from the City Ground
Carrick eyes full-back reinforcements
The Red Devils are preparing for a return to Champions League football and are said to view the 25-year-old Williams as a versatile option capable of addressing concerns on both the left and right sides of the defence. Former United chief scout Mick Brown has suggested that the club are now in a position to push forward with a concrete offer for Williams.
Speaking to Football Insider, Brown provided insight into the club's thinking, stating: "Neco Williams is somebody who Man United have been looking at. He's somebody they really admire, Michael Carrick is a big fan, and I must admit I agree because I've been very impressed by what I've seen from him at Nottingham Forest.
"He's got plenty of experience in the Premier League now, he's performed very well at the top level and in Europe too, and he can play on both sides of the defence. Those are a few boxes ticked as far as Man United are concerned, so it wouldn't surprise me if they made a move to sign him sooner rather than later."
- Getty Images Sport
Forest braced for Old Trafford approach
Despite Forest’s desire to retain their key assets and ongoing discussions regarding a contract extension, there is a growing belief that United will attempt to lure the defender away. The temptation of playing at the highest level of European football could prove decisive in the player's decision-making process.
"From the player's perspective, he could be offered the chance to step up into the Champions League with Man United, and that can be hard to turn down," Brown noted.
"Nottingham Forest don't want to lose him, and we know they can be tough negotiators, but Man United could look to test that resolve and see what it might take."
Contract talks and transfer timing
While reports suggest that Forest have opened talks over a new deal to tie Williams down to a longer stay in the Midlands, the defender may choose to wait until the final stages of the transfer window before committing his future. This delay would allow the player to fully assess the seriousness of United’s interest.
"I hear he has been in talks over a new contract, but I think if he does sign a new deal, it will be towards the end of the window after he assesses his options. He won't rule anything out this early," Brown explained.
- Getty Images Sport
Alternative targets on the Red Devils' radar
While Williams remains a primary focus, United are keeping their options open by scouting other potential full-back targets across the division. The club has been linked with figures such as Newcastle's Lewis Hall and Fulham's Antonee Robinson as they cast a wide net in their search for defensive depth.
However, another name has gained considerable traction within the halls of Old Trafford recently. Djed Spence, whose value has risen following his performances at the World Cup for England, could be allowed to leave Tottenham as they look to balance their books following their own significant spending spree.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting