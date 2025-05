This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Man Utd to do battle with Tottenham again! Red Devils eye move for Johnny Cardoso despite Europa League final opponents Spurs agreeing €25m purchase option for summer window J. Cardoso Manchester United Tottenham Transfers Real Betis LaLiga Premier League Manchester United are reportedly threatening to muscle in on Tottenham's move for Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tottenham have Cardoso purchase option

No guarantee he leaves Real Betis

Man Utd threaten to muscle in on move Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱