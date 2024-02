The Brazilians maintained their grip at the top of the PSL table with a convincing home victory over Usuthu.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa struck a hat-trick as Mamelodi Sundowns beat AmaZulu 3-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

The result extended Masandawana's lead to 12 points and they have a game in hand.

Inevitably, the performance against Usuthu sparked some major talking points and GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.