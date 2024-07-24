'Mamelodi Sundowns will be easiest team to beat in PSL! Downs & Kaizer Chiefs will face music from Orlando Pirates' - Fans

A section of South Africans are convinced Masandawana will not have an easy season owing to their pre-season stuggles.

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have not had an easy pre-season having lost two and drawn one out of the three friendly games played.

The Brazilians are still restructuring after the exit of 37-year-old coach Rhulani Mokwena who has since been confirmed as Wydad Athletic Club coach.

Kaizer Chiefs are also rebuilding under new tactician Nasreddine Nabi as Orlando Pirates continue their development with Jose Riveiro.

The above factors have led to diverse conclusions including opinions Downs will struggle in the 2024/25 season.

Have a look at what GOAL readers feel after recent result by Sundowns against the Championship outfit.

