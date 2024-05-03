'Mamelodi Sundowns want Mosimane back, Mokwena can't win Caf Champions League with R100 million players' - Fans

A section of South Africans feel the Brazilians are still attached to their former tactician and want him back.

Mamelodi Sundowns club director Dr Rejoice Simelane told the court recently that former coach Pitso Mosimane should apologise for bringing the club's name into disrepute as well as pay R8.6 million in agent fees paid to Mosimane and his representatives when he renewed his contract at the club at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

However, the fans in Mzansi are not buying the argument presented insisting the newly crowned Premier Soccer League champions still need the celebrated South African coach.

Some have urged the Abha coach to join Kaizer Chiefs to help in taming Sundowns who have won seven league titles in a row.

Have a look at what GOAL readers are saying.