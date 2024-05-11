Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides you the details to follow Masandawana's journey towards PSL's invincibility against Thwihli Thwahla.

Mamelodi Sundowns are just five Premier Soccer League games away from setting the record as the first team in Mzansi to finish the season without a defeat.

Apart from the invincibility record, the Rhulani Mokwena-led team are also aiming at breaking a 71-point record in a season set by Pitso Mosimane in the 2015/16 campaign.

It explains why it will be tough for Royal AM to claim maximum points on Saturday in the South African top-tier.

Here, GOAL provides all the information and details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Royal AM, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.