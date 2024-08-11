GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's MTN8 quarter-final clash with Rise and Shine on Sunday.

After last season's agony of losing the MTN8 during a penalty shootout against Orlando Pirates in the final, Mamelodi Sundowns give another go at this top-eight tournament.

They host Polokwane City in a quarter-final tie at Lucas Moripe Stadium hoping for a bright start.

Rise and Shine are bidding for a first-ever MTN8 title and go into Sunday's contest carrying the underdog tag which they seek to ride on and stun their much-fancied opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Polokwane City, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.