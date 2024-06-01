Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's season finale when Masandawana and Bucs will be fighting for Cup honours on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are hoping to secure their third crown this season at Mbombela Stadium when they host Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final.

Masandawana have already won the African Football League and the Premier Soccer League - for the seventh consecutive campaign.

After winning the MTN8 for the second time in as many years, coach Jose Riveiro will be keen to successfully defend the trophy he won in his debut season at the club.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the match between Sundowns and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.