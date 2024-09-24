Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's second league game on Tuesday against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.

After sealing their place in the Caf Champions League group stage with an aggregate 8-0 win over Mbabane Swallows, Mamelodi Sundowns make a return to the Premier Soccer League.

The defending champions will be hosting Marumo Gallants in the midweek fixture hoping for nothing less than maximum points.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have not started the season well and have no option but to give their best and hope they can cause an upset against their hosts.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Gallants, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.