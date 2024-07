GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's third pre-season match against the Championship side on Tuesday.

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be keen to cultivate a winning mentality when they face Cardiff City in a friendly match at Waldstadion Westendorf.

The Brazilians are yet to record victory in their tour of Austria and crucial for them would be to win Tuesday's match.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Cardiff City, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.