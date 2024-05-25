Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League match against the Citizens.

PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are pressing to finish the season unbeaten in the league when they face Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

It will be an afternoon their visitors would also want to pull an upset by being the first team to beat Masandawana this season and to spice it up, deny them the 'Invincibles' status right at the death.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and City, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.