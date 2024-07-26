Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's final pre-season fixture against the Blue Waves.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be aiming at ending their Austria tour on a positive note when they play Neymar's Al Hilal on Friday.

The Brazilians' technical team is restructuring after coach Rhulani Mokwena's exit to Wydad Athletic Club following his fallout with the Premier Soccer League champions.

The Saudi Pro League champions are working harder to ensure they are set to successfully defend their crown, meaing they will be fielding their best team against the South Africans despite it being a pre-season game.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Al Hilal, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

