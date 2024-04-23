Mamelodi Sundowns set new PSL record with victory over Sekhukhune United in crucial Caf Champions League week

BackpagepixCeline AbrahamsMamelodi Sundowns set new PSL record with victory over Sekhukhune United in crucial Caf Champions League weekPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FCSekhukhune UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceEsperanceCAF Champions LeagueSekhukhune United vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxyTashreeq MatthewsThapelo MorenaMasandawana maintained their unbeaten record in the PSL with a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in Premier Soccer League action on Tuesday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena fielded a makeshift lineup The Brazilians held on for a 2-1 PSL winThis victory marked 22 matches unbeaten for the teamArticle continues below