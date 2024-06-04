Khuliso Mudau, Sundowns & Patrick Maswanganyi, Pirates. June 2024.BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Mamelodi Sundowns robbed in Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates - 'Referee gave a penalty which was incorrect' after Maswanganyi and Modiba incident according to ex-Fifa match official

A retired match referee has given his verdict on two controversial penalty decisions made by referee Skhumbuso Gasa during the Nedbank Cup final.

  • Sundowns were robbed twice
  • There were two penalties during the match
  • Pirates beat Downs in Nedbank Cup final
