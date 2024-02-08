Mamelodi Sundowns reject Margeman blown away by Bafana Bafana's Afcon run and eyes 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Mamelodi Sundowns reject Margeman blown away by Bafana Bafana's Afcon run and eyes 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiersMichael MadyiraBackpagepixSouth AfricaSuperSport United vs Sekhukhune UnitedSuperSport UnitedSekhukhune UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueSouth Africa vs DR CongoAfrica Cup of NationsDR CongoHugo BroosTeboho MokoenaSphephelo SitholeSuperSport United United midfielder Grant Margeman has set himself a target of making a return to the national team.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMargeman made Bafana's provisional Afcon squadBut he missed out on the final selectionHe now feels challenged to return to the national team