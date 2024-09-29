Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL dominance coming to end? Orlando Pirates showing championship credentials as game-changers inspire Soweto giants to late wins - 'Everybody on the bench is ready to die for the team'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesRichards Bay vs Orlando PiratesRichards BayOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCMTN 8 CupJ. Riveiro

For a second successive match, the Buccaneers had a player coming off the bench making a huge impact.

  • Pirates beat Richards Bay 1-0
  • Dlamini came off the bench to separate the two teams
  • Riveiro comments on the impact of his subs

