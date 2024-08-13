Matias Esquivel of Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns Magazine
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Esquivel joins Argentina's Talleres

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCTransfersTalleresMatias Esquivel

The 25-year-old will be playing in South America this season after failing to get a slot at Masandawana in the 2024/25 campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Esquivel made just 13 appearances for Downs last season
  • Talleres showed interest in the midfielder
  • The South American outfit confirms deal
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below