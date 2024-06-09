Mamelodi Sundowns legend reveals key areas the Brazilians need to reinforce ahead of the 2024-25 season

BackpagepixCeline AbrahamsMamelodi Sundowns legend reveals key areas the Brazilians need to reinforce ahead of the 2024-25 seasonPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani MokwenaCAF Champions LeagueCupOrlando PiratesThe team's losses at the end of the 2023-24 season sparked discussions about their future needs, as they prepare for another blockbuster campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSundowns missed out on PSL invincibles tagThe team went on to lose the Nedbank Cup finalClub legend reveals what the Brazilians need Article continues below