Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates have set up a great start in 2024/25 season - Will this be the greatest PSL campaign ever?

GOAL explores the reasons why the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League season promises to be the best one yet in recent years.

South Africa's top flight has just made history, as the legendary trio of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns all kicked off the 2024/25 season with impressive back-to-back victories!

The two iconic Soweto giants, alongside the powerhouse from Tshwane, have shown remarkable form, thanks in part to strategic reinforcements at Naturena, continuity in the Buccaneers' camp, and a fresh leadership dynamic at Chloorkop.

This season’s PSL title race is shaping up to be a thrilling contest that promises to go down to the wire, breaking the mold of the predictable one-horse races dominated by Masandawana over the past seven seasons.

At the other end of the table, the drama unfolds as unexpected relegation candidates emerge, creating a nail-biting atmosphere. And with just a few rounds of action completed, we’ve already witnessed two contenders for Goal of the Season. Meanwhile, match officials have also been in the spotlight, which intensifies the call for VAR.

Join GOAL as we explore why this current campaign might just be the most exhilarating chapter in South African football that we’ve seen in years!

