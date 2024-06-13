Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates ranked! Who has the biggest slice of the R3.7 billion PSL pie?

Boasting of being regarded as one of the best leagues on the African continent, the PSL is high and mighty - but just how much is its value? Zoom in!

As to how much Premier Soccer League clubs pay their players and coaches, remains a mystery that may never be solved. PSL transfer fees are also kept away from the eyes of the public, as opposed to more developed leagues around the world.

However, the value of teams is estimated here by Transfermarkt, revealing that the PSL sides are worth a combined value of... wait for it - A STAGGERING 3,715,709,561.66!

That number might confuse you, so let's simplify it - R3,7 billion is the total value of PSL clubs, and here GOAL runs you through the list from the poorest to the richest.