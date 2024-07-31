Mamelodi Sundowns forward Etiosa Ighodaro slams loan transfer to AmaZulu - 'It wasn’t making any sense, I have offers outside'
The Nigerian has never played for his parent club since signing for them in 2021 from his home country.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.
- Ighodaro is entering his fourth season playing in SA
- But he has never played for parent club Downs
- He has now been loaned out to Usuthu