Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns & Patrick Fisher of Cape Town City. May 2024.BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Mamelodi Sundowns fail to complete Invincible PSL season after Cape Town City defeat

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Cape Town City FCMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani MokwenaEric TinklerCape Town City FC

The Brazilians wrapped up their PSL season with a disappointing defeat to the Citizens defeat at home.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sundowns failed to complete PSL invincible season
  • City hand Masandawana first defeat
  • Downs fail to break more records
Article continues below

Editors' Picks