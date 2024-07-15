Mamelodi Sundowns duo Steve Komphela & Manqoba Mngqithi’s Austrian tour challenge without Rhulani Mokwena, Bongani Zungu, Gaston Sirino & Junior Mendieta

The Brazilians are in Europe for pre-season, missing several key members who have been crucial to the team’s success over the years.

Sundowns' winter transfer period has been full of surprises! Head coach Rhulani Mokwena, who steered the team to their seventh Premier Soccer League title and the first African Football League crown in the 2023-24 season, left.

Experienced midfielder Bongani Zungu also shocked fans by announcing his departure, followed by South Americans Gaston Sirino and Junior Mendieta.

But there's a silver lining! Steve Komphela returned as senior coach, teaming up with Manqoba Mngqithi. This duo, along with their technical team, are now in Austria, meticulously preparing for the 2024-25 season.

GOAL takes a look at key aspects Sundowns will need to focus on during their Austrian tour, especially as they kick off against German third-tier side SV Sandhausen at Stadion Jenbach on Tuesday, July 16th.