Mamelodi Sundowns duo Ronwen Williams & Teboho Mokoena plus Iqraam Rayners wait with bated breath as PSL set date set for 2023/24 season awards
Top performers vying for recognition have already been announced by the Premier Soccer League and the winners will be announced this June.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- The PSL announced nominees for 2023/24 season awards in May
- Sundowns and Pirates players dominate
- The league has now set the date of the awards