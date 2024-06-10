Mamelodi Sundowns could miss out on playing Real Madrid & other European clubs in Club World Cup - 'Fifa forgets that the clubs will not participate!' Ancelotti threatens
The veteran tactician insists clubs risk losing big time if amends are not made for the proposed competition.
- Downs are among three African teams that qualified
- A total of 32 teams set for the inaugural competition
- Why the Club World Cup might not happen