Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena reveals why former Orlando Pirates Thembinkosi Lorch has not walked into the PSL defending champions' starting line-up
Rhulani Mokwena has asked Mamelodi Sundowns supporters to not put pressure on him to start Thembinkosi Lorch as he still needs to adapt.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Thembinkosi Lorch has played three times for Downs
- Mokwena under pressure to start the former Pirates star
- He stands a chance to get more game time in the Caf CL