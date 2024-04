The Brazilians agonisingly reeled out of the tournament they had prioritised and will have to try again next season.

Mamelodi Sundowns were knockout out of the Caf Champions League following a 1-0 defeat by Esperance in a semi-final, second leg match at Loftus Versfeld on Friday

They bow out of the continental tournament on a 2-0 aggregate defeat as they struggle to win the Champions League which they last claimed in 2016.

GOAL gives you raw quotes from Sunmdowns coach Rhulani Mokwena and his Esperance counterpart Miguel Cardoso.