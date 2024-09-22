Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi backs misfiring Peter Shalulile - 'He never lacks in giving, he was just unfortunate'

BackpageMichael MadyiraMamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi backs misfiring Peter Shalulile - 'He never lacks in giving, he was just unfortunate'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo GallantsMarumo GallantsP. ShalulileM. MngqithiCAF Champions LeagueThe Namibian international has not been himself since last season when he failed to reach double figures in the PSL.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowShalulile struggled for goals last season by his standardsHe continues to find it difficult in front of goalBut his coach Mngqithi defends himFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below