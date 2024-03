Remarks made by the Masandawana sporting director have sparked debate between the Brazilians' and Amakhosi transfer policies

Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg said their scouts previously spent more time chasing players who were impossible to sign.

That gave an insight into how the Tshwane giants go about their transfer business.

It is a subject that drew interest from fans and it created debate about how Masandawana and Kaizer Chiefs conduct their transfers.