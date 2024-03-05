'Mamelodi Sundowns are starting stories because Mosimane is going to Kaizer Chiefs. Bitter ex loves noise' - Fans

In 2020, the Premier Soccer League defending champions Sundowns moved to a Johannesburg court to seek orders to force Mosimane to pay them nearly R8 million after he left the club four months into a four-year contract.
The celebrated South African coach ditched Masandawana for Egyptian giants Al Ahly who had approached him to take charge of the team.
While a section of the fans are unhappy with Downs pushing for compensation, some claim the tactician - who has on several occasion been linked to Kaizer Chiefs, should settle his debt because it is the right thing to do.
