'Mamelodi Sundowns are starting stories because Mosimane is going to Kaizer Chiefs. Bitter ex loves noise' - Fans

South Africans divided after Mamelodi Sundowns push to have Pitso Mosimane compensate them for what they term as breach of contract.

In 2020, the Premier Soccer League defending champions Sundowns moved to a Johannesburg court to seek orders to force Mosimane to pay them nearly R8 million after he left the club four months into a four-year contract.

The celebrated South African coach ditched Masandawana for Egyptian giants Al Ahly who had approached him to take charge of the team.

While a section of the fans are unhappy with Downs pushing for compensation, some claim the tactician - who has on several occasion been linked to Kaizer Chiefs, should settle his debt because it is the right thing to do.