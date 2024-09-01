'Mamelodi Sundowns are divided after Rhulani Mokwena's departure! The only coach who can save us is Pitso Mosimane, but Orlando Pirates will take everything this season' - Fans

Mamelodi Sundowns were knocked out of this season's MTN8 tournament by Stellenbosch FC following a 2-0 defeat on aggregate.
Following the second leg match, Masandawana supporters and football lovers in general, shared mixed reactions about the results.
Some of Downs supporters are calling for the club's management to bring back Pitso Mosimane as they regret the departure of Rhulani Mokwena.
Here, GOAL brings you some of the top views shared by fans on social media.
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
Article continues below