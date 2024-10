Masandawana overcame Amakhosi in the first blockbuster clash of the 2024/25 PSL and discusses regarding the game continue.

Kaizer Chiefs witnessed the stoppage-time goal of Inacio Miguel being disallowed during their Premier Soccer League clash with Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.

The Brazilians won the match 2-1 as Chiefs felt robbed after suffering their first defeat of the season.

Retired referee Victor Hlungwane has shared his thoughts on the incident and fans also continue discussing what happened.

GOAL compiled a list of some of the best reactions.

