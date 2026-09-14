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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-TORINO-ROMAAFP

Translated by

Malen and Pisilli deliver the verdict as Roma win in Turin too and fly to the top of Serie A

Torino vs Roma
Torino
Roma
Serie A

Relive Serie A matchday four LIVE with us.

Serie A matchday four

Torino 0-2 Roma

Scorers: 40' Malen (R), 90'+3' Pisilli (R).


Roma go top thanks to decisive contributions from Donyell Malen and Niccolò Pisilli. Gian Piero Gasperini's men, after three wins from three league matches and the draw in Istanbul against Fenerbahce, claimed another victory at 6.30pm at the Stadio Grande Torino, beating Torino 2-0 under Ignazio Abate in the fourth round of Serie A: Roma now boast the best attack and best defence in the division, with 11 goals scored and just one conceded, while a superb Malen leads the scoring charts with 6 goals, still level with Paulo Dybala, 20 in Serie A and 21 in 25 matches with Roma.




  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-TORINO-ROMAAFP

    The goals and key moments

    90'+3' - Roma double their lead, Pisilli! Mancini clears the Granata attack, Braganca's clearance drops at the feet of the Italian midfielder, who rifles a right-footed strike into the net for 2-0.


    78' - Braganca goes through one-on-one with Svilar, but Balerdi tracks back and makes a last-ditch stop.


    70' - Molina goes again with a fierce right-footed strike from outside the box after de Roon wins the ball back: Perri saves.


    67' - Roma are under threat again as Simeone is picked out in the box, controls at first and then lets the ball get away from him.


    58' - Huge chance for Torino to equalise! Simeone takes Braganca's pass in the middle of the box, controls and shoots, but Svilar does well to narrow the angle and keep it out.


    55' - Molina goes close to a second with a superb effort. Molina and Malen exchange an aerial one-two, the Argentine bursts into the box and volleys the return ball from the Dutchman just over.


    40' - Roma break the deadlock, Malen delivers! Perri gets his clearance wrong and the ball runs to Mancini, who finds Dybala, and he does well to pick out the Dutchman. He gets a shot away, it rebounds, and after a challenge with Comuzzo and the Torino goalkeeper, the former Aston Villa man does brilliantly to strike from the ground and make it 1-0. His sixth goal in this Serie A season, his twentieth in Italy for the Roma striker, twenty-one in 25 matches with Roma.


    35' - Torino try their luck through a fine right-footed effort from Mandragora, but Svilar deals with it.


    21' - Lulli surges down the right, leaving Vlasic behind, then whips in a cross and Coco produces a miracle, getting there just in time ahead of Malen.


    12' - Roma threaten again, this time through Soulé from a wide angle. Perri turns it behind for a corner.


    10' - Roma chance: Hermoso fires in a driven cross, Malen dives to head it and sends it just wide.

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  • The match sheet

    Torino-Roma 0-2

    Scorers: 40' Malen (R), 90'+3' Pisilli (R).

    TORINO (3-5-1-1): Perri; Comuzzo, Coco, Comert; Belghali (from 46' Cacciamani), Gineitis (from 46' Braganca), Mandragora (from 83' Zapata), Fitz-Jim (from 59' Ilkhan), Fortini (from 73' Rodriguez), Vlasic; Simeone. Manager: Abate

    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Balerdi, Hermoso; Lulli (from 88' Rensch), Cristante (from 64' Koné), Pisilli, Molina; Dybala (from 64' de Roon), Soulé (from 57' Mora); Malen (from 57' Castro). Manager: Gasperini

    Booked: Hermoso (R), Pisilli (R)

    Sent off: none

    Assists: none

    Referee: Maresca

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