Giovanni Malagò, FIGC commissioner, spoke at the Sport and Culture Festival in Mondovì and went back over the reasons that led him to take charge of Italian football: "Seeing football reduced to the state it was in was painful for me, it was a bit of a call of the wild. We have to regain our pride, in football too. I think that as a group, we can compete with anyone. Donnarumma told me they appreciated the choice of Mancini, and I have always listened to the athletes first and foremost".





He then continued, as reported by Sportmediaset: "Speaking with Mancini, the first thing I told him was: before the match I will never get under your feet, it would be pitch invasion, but I am always there, for everyone, in joy and in sorrow. I stripped myself of the role of president of Club Italia, I understand football, but how can I understand it as much as a Claudio Ranieri does? Ranieri and Zola give a great deal of credibility to our project. Today there are also important clubs that are understanding how important it is to play young Italian players".





He added: "What would my father say today? On 22 June he would have told me he was proud of me, afterwards, because of what happened, he would have asked me every day to tell them to go to hell. Would I buy a car from Abodi? As far as I know he has never dealt with cars…", added the former CONI president.



