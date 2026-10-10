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Malagò Grafica
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Malagò: “Seeing football reduced to the state it was in was painful for me.” And he claims: “Now the results are coming”

Italy

The FIGC commissioner speaks

Giovanni Malagò, FIGC commissioner, spoke at the Sport and Culture Festival in Mondovì and went back over the reasons that led him to take charge of Italian football: "Seeing football reduced to the state it was in was painful for me, it was a bit of a call of the wild. We have to regain our pride, in football too. I think that as a group, we can compete with anyone. Donnarumma told me they appreciated the choice of Mancini, and I have always listened to the athletes first and foremost".


He then continued, as reported by Sportmediaset: "Speaking with Mancini, the first thing I told him was: before the match I will never get under your feet, it would be pitch invasion, but I am always there, for everyone, in joy and in sorrow. I stripped myself of the role of president of Club Italia, I understand football, but how can I understand it as much as a Claudio Ranieri does? Ranieri and Zola give a great deal of credibility to our project. Today there are also important clubs that are understanding how important it is to play young Italian players".


He added: "What would my father say today? On 22 June he would have told me he was proud of me, afterwards, because of what happened, he would have asked me every day to tell them to go to hell. Would I buy a car from Abodi? As far as I know he has never dealt with cars…", added the former CONI president.


  • Then, on the recent case that saw him move from the role of president of the Football Federation to that of commissioner: "They have been incredible and exhausting months. I now find myself as commissioner. But we have never stopped working. We must do something different and brave. The only thing we cannot afford is to stand still. On the head coach, many were saying it was the wrong choice".


    Finally: "Today I find myself with an U21 side qualified for the final stage of the European Championship, with the ambition of returning to the Olympics, and this is the team with which we will play the 2032 European Championship at home. The Italy team in November will battle to reach the Nations League quarter-finals, in a group of death and playing well, with enthusiasm, full of debutants and young lads who could play in the U21 European Championship. Players Italians did not know, on whom Mancini is working well. And then the women's national team, who are playing for a place at the World Cup. Have we been capable? I don't know, but the results are coming".



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