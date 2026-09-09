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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Lotito: “I speak with facts, Lazio top of the table, isn’t that enough for the fans?”

Lazio
Serie A

The Biancocelesti president speaks after the third win in the first three league matches

Three league matches in, Lazio sit top of the table with maximum points alongside Inter and Roma. Claudio Lotito, the Biancocelesti president, used the moment to get a few things off his chest. Il Fatto Quotidiano reports Lotito's words: "It is outside all logic. I speak with facts, we are top of the table. Don't make me speak, the facts speak for me. What is happening against me is outside all logic." They say: 'With Lotito the fans do not dream.' But what does that mean? We are top of the table, isn't that enough?"



  • The Lazio owner signed off by saying: "It is not enough to buy players, to have a determined team that fights, or to create the Academy and want to build the stadium. Their only axiom is: Lotito must go. If I want to get a few things off my chest? No, I do not need to get anything off my chest, I do not have to answer to anyone. I speak through facts."


    Rino Gattuso's Lazio have bounced back from their Coppa Italia exit to Mantova by beating Bologna, Genoa and Udinese in the league.


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Serie A
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Lazio
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AC Milan
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