The Lazio owner signed off by saying: "It is not enough to buy players, to have a determined team that fights, or to create the Academy and want to build the stadium. Their only axiom is: Lotito must go. If I want to get a few things off my chest? No, I do not need to get anything off my chest, I do not have to answer to anyone. I speak through facts."





Rino Gattuso's Lazio have bounced back from their Coppa Italia exit to Mantova by beating Bologna, Genoa and Udinese in the league.



