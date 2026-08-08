Real Madrid certainly did not want to lose Rodri like this. This was no ordinary deal that collapsed in the final hours of the window, nor a case of a player picking another offer after weighing up his options. The Whites wanted the Spanish midfielder, and for a time everything pointed the right way, before a twist nobody at the club saw coming.

They were too slow. Dithering when they should have moved with speed and conviction handed Rodri the space to rethink his future.

Then came the biggest blow: Rodri chose Barcelona.

Here lies the sting for Real Madrid. Losing a target to another club happens all the time in football. Losing a player of this stature to your fiercest rivals, after your own name has loomed so large in the chase, is something else entirely.

It is a slap in the face.

Yet it is not the end of the world.

The real question is no longer why Real Madrid lost Rodri. What matters now is how they respond to losing him.