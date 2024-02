South African fans commented on whether Thembinkosi Lorch will adapt to Mamelodi Sundowns' style of play after leaving Orlando Pirates.

Lorch opted to join Sundowns in the January transfer window and in the process disappointed Pirates fans who dearly loved him.

At Masandawana, the attacking midfielder has not been guaranteed an automatic slot in the starting XI owing to the quality of the team.

Some fans believe Lorch is still adapting to the Brazilians' style of play, while others feel he made a mistake joining the Premier Soccer League champions.